Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue $0.44 Variable Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

