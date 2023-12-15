Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of H World Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.38 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.