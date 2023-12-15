Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 432 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 607,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123,110 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

