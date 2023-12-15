Reviewing Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for London Stock Exchange Group and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Morningstar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Morningstar has a consensus target price of $320.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Morningstar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 3.59% 14.09% 5.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 215.38 Morningstar $1.87 billion 6.47 $70.50 million $1.65 171.78

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than London Stock Exchange Group. Morningstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Morningstar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morningstar beats London Stock Exchange Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

