Critical Analysis: FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

FirstGroup has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norfolk Southern has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Dividends

FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Norfolk Southern pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 16.96% 22.26% 7.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstGroup and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FirstGroup and Norfolk Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $5.73 billion 0.24 $104.98 million N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $12.75 billion 4.15 $3.27 billion $9.12 25.63

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than FirstGroup.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FirstGroup and Norfolk Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norfolk Southern 0 7 14 0 2.67

Norfolk Southern has a consensus target price of $238.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than FirstGroup.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats FirstGroup on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; provides commuter rail passenger transportation services; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.