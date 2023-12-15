Comparing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 5.74 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -4.37 Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 6.96 $112.06 million ($0.39) -36.95

Profitability

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LuxUrban Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45% Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68%

Volatility and Risk

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.88%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats LuxUrban Hotels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

