Financial Contrast: Dutch Bros (BROS) and Its Competitors

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is one of 20 public companies in the "Eating & drinking places" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dutch Bros to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $739.01 million -$4.75 million 766.25 Dutch Bros Competitors $3.13 billion $259.98 million 271.18

Dutch Bros’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

55.7% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 0.27% -2.22% -0.59% Dutch Bros Competitors -4.91% -13.63% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dutch Bros and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 6 3 0 2.33 Dutch Bros Competitors 169 1002 1259 57 2.48

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Dutch Bros’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dutch Bros competitors beat Dutch Bros on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

