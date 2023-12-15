Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

