Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.86 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

