argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

argenx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $464.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.41. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.95.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

