Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Grows By 16.7%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.