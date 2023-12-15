QUASA Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. QUASA has a market cap of $139,424.56 and approximately $2,717.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,724.71 or 1.00168986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012245 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003618 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00121519 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,376.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

