Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

