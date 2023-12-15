Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $473.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $541.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.67 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.01 and its 200 day moving average is $452.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

