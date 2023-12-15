Euler 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $585,678.97 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Euler has a market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $585,678.97 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00007652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

