Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $34.59 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $910.55 million and $34.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 984,529,337 coins and its circulating supply is 963,551,547 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

