Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

LNG stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

