Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

