Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $257.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,210.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.57.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

