Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

