Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

