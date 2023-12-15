Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DRTS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.