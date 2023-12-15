Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 696.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 744,800 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 829,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Read More

