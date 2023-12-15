FlatQube Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,483.94 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
FlatQube Token Profile
FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FlatQube Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.
