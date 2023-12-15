Stratis 24 Hour Volume Hits $75.71 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $181.04 million and $75.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.63 or 0.05300667 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00094606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,297,977 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

