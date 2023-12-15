ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0078 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.81 million and $329.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,620.38 or 1.00023806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003615 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00788872 USD and is down -11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,128.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.