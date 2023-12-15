ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $743,816.98 and $134.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,620.38 or 1.00023806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003615 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000744 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $137.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.