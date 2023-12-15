GateToken (GT) Price Tops $5.34

GateToken (GT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00012537 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $529.64 million and $3.22 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,620.38 or 1.00023806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,870 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,870.2725244 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.99615381 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,095,791.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

