Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Director George F. Tidmarsh Sells 27,771 Shares

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) Director George F. Tidmarsh sold 27,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $14,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %
REVB stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
