Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 1,926 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $15,042.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,510.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). On average, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.9% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,948 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,539,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cullinan Oncology

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.