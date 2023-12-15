Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 1,926 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $15,042.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,510.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of CGEM stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.74.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). On average, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cullinan Oncology
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cullinan Oncology
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.