Graham McLean Purchases 75,000 Shares of Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Free Report) insider Graham McLean purchased 75,000 shares of Universal Biosensors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$14,925.00 ($9,819.08).

Universal Biosensors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Get Universal Biosensors alerts:

About Universal Biosensors

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops electrochemical cells (strips) used in conjunction with point-of-use devices used in healthcare (point-of-care), wine, food, and agriculture industries in Australia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips and Xprecia Stride and Xprecia Prime medical devices to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin; and Sentia wine testing products, such as free SO2, malic acid, glucose, and fructose.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Biosensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Biosensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.