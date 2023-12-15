Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

