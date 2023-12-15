Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 116.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

