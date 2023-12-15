Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Increases By 112.8%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JBS Price Performance

JBS stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.13. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 billion for the quarter.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

