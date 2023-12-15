Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 42.4% in November

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,808 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,609.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 23,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $177,817.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $64,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,173 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,609.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,201 shares of company stock worth $198,730 over the last three months. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

