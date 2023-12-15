First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 58.7% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,677,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

