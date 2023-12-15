First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 58.7% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $29.62.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
