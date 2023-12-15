Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Declines By 42.8%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Peraso alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peraso

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Peraso Stock Up 11.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peraso during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRSO opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.