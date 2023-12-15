Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Declines By 42.8%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.
PRSO opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.32.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
