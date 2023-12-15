Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 128.6% in November

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

