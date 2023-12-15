Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 114.2% in November

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the November 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.