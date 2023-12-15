Dollarama Inc. (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Dollarama Price Performance
Shares of DOL stock opened at C$92.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. The firm has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current year.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
