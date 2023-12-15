BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.
BDO Unibank Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.33 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.
About BDO Unibank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BDO Unibank
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.