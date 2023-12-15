Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

