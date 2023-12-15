Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Insider Transactions at Kelly Partners Group
In related news, insider Brett Kelly 230,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. Insiders own 61.44% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.
