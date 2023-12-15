Cohort plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cohort Stock Performance

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,928.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Cohort has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

