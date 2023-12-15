Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.42.

ENPH stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

