Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

