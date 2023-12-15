Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
