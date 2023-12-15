CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

CNP opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

