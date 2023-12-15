Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on February 29th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

