Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on February 29th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SOR stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
