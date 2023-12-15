Bank of America Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Underperform

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.