West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
WFG stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
