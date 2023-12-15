West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.4 %

WFG stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.